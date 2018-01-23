Girls Soccer
Bishop Diego Girls Soccer Goes Goal Crazy in Rout of Villanova Prep
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2018 | 6:12 p.m.
Natani Earle led a Bishop Diego goal-scoring barrage in a 12-1 girls soccer victory over Villanova Prep on Tuesday.
Earle poured in five goals and Julia Gregson scored four in the rout. Miranda Alvarez started the onslaught a few minutes into the game, and Kayla Stern and Claire Velez also scored goals.
Abby Carroll and Tabby Phillips shared goalkeeping duties.
The Cardinals host Cate on Thursday.
