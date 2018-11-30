Bishop Diego Girls Struggle With Turnovers in Loss to Orcutt Academy

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego struggled taking care of the basketball and suffered a 55-10 loss to Orcutt Academy in the Bird Cage Classic on Friday.

Alyssa Villa had six points for the Cardinals, who fall to 1-2.

"Freshman Yvette Rosales gave us a lot of energy off the bench," said coach Jeff Burich.

The Cardinals wrap up their tournament on Saturday against Coast Union at 3 p.m.