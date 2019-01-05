Bishop Diego Girls Suffer 2 Defeats at Avalon Classic

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego's girls basketball team dropped a pair of games at the Avalon Classic on Friday, falling to Wildwood, 41-37, in the morning and host Avalon, 42-17, in the evening on Catalina Island.

Julia De La Cruz scored 19 points and Taylor Pate had eight against Wildwood.

The Cardinals cut a 15-4 deficit to 20-19 by halftime. The team then suffered another injury in the third quarter and fell behind 30-23.

"But the girls didn't quit," coach Jeff Burich said. "We had the ball down 2 in the last minute but just couldn’t convert. It was a total team effort to make the comeback."

Burich praised the play of Veronica Arreola off the bench.

De La Cruz scored 15 points in the loss to Avalon.