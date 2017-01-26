Girls Soccer
Bishop Diego Girls Take Down Cate Behind Jill Giannini’s Two Goals
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 26, 2017 | 9:15 p.m.
The Bishop Diego girls soccer team took down Cate in a non-league matchup on Thursday 4-2.
Senior Jill Giannini scored twice for the Cardinals, and Julia Gregson and Natani Earle each added a goal of their own.
Bishop keeper Lily Dallow made a huge save in the second half to preserve a Bishop lead.
The Cardinals travel south on Saturday to take on Thacher.
