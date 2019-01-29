Bishop Diego Girls Win to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego put itself in a position to make the playoffs on Tuesday night with a 55-49 Frontier League girls basketball win over Villanova.

Julia De La Cruz led a balanced attack with 12 points, Ashlyn Oxton and Sydney Naour each scored eight points, Ariana Morones had seven and two other Cardinals scored six points.

"We played great on both ends of the court, taking a 47-22 lead into the fourth quarter," coach Jeff Burich said. "We were excited about our play but got careless with fouls. Villanova shot 21 free throws in the fourth quarter and was able to make a game out of it."

Before the game, the Cardinals honored seniors Taylor Pate, Mary Harris and Alyssa Villa.

"Mary did a great job guarding their best player and Alyssa came back from a broken arm she suffered in a game on December 1st," said Burich.

Bishop's playoff hopes rest on the outcome of Thursday's Villanova vs. second-place La Reina game. If La Reina wins, the Cardinals will play Villanova again on Friday for third and the CIF spot.

Bishop is 8-13 overall and 3-5 in the Frontier League.