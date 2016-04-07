Bishop Diego Gives 7th-Ranked Santa Clara a Battle

Softball

Seventh-ranked Santa Clara scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and edged Bishop Diego, 3-2, in a Frontier League softball game on Thursday.

Bishop Diego scored single runs in the first and second innings and led 2-1 after six innings.

"I am very proud of the way we were competitive against a very good team the whole game, we just couldn't close it out," said Bishop Diego coach John Ceriale.

Miranda Alvarez had a double and Kara Murray, Sarah Leicht, and Emma Burdette had singles. Leicht and Burdette drove in the runs.



"This was a good stepping stone for us, as they are one of the top teams in the league," Ceriale said. "It gives us some confidence going into the rest of the season."

Bishop Diego…110 000 0 — 2 4 8

Santa Clara…000 001 2 — 3 4 1

