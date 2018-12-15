Bishop Diego Gives Atascadero a Scare at Bashore Classic

Boys Basketball

A furious Bishop Diego comeback fell short against Atascadero on Saturday in the Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic in Carpinteria, as the Cardinals lost 69-56.

Bishop trailed by as many as 30 points before outscoring the Greyhounds 25-7 in the third quarter and pulled to within six in the fourth.

Atascadero made its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

“We have been limited by a few injuries the last couple of games but, with a short bench, I love the way we competed," said coach James Coronado. "We never gave in and kept battling back to give us some chances. We had a couple of good looks that had we knocked down, we could’ve been writing a different story."

Coronado noted that the team is starting to come together.

"Our young core is starting to figure out how to play with each other and it is very nice to see," he said. "Many outsiders may not see it, but our future is looking bright.”

