Bishop Diego Gives Salesian a Scare Before Falling, 58-46

Boys Basketball

A furious comeback by Bishop Diego fell short at Salesian, and the Cardionals dropped a 58-46 decision in a CIF 4A Division boys basketball playoff game on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals cut an 18-point deficit to four (50-46) with two minutes left.

They were unable get any closer.

“I felt we didn’t play our best game, and I am sure they had a little something to do with that," coach James Coronado said. "I am truly proud of the way our guys battled all the way to the end. It's tough when you are constantly having to climb that mountain the whole game, being down by eight or so from early on in the first quarter. You have to play near-perfect ball to get back in it. Then when you get there, the question becomes how much do we have left in the tank to close the deal and take a lead."

Will Goodwin led the Cardinals with 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Andrew Ziehl chipped in 14. Bishop was without injured leading scorer and rebounder Dylan Streett.

"Our guys did everything we could," Coronado said. "One or two plays go our way, we pull it out. So proud of our team tonight.”