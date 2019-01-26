Bishop Diego Gives St. Bonaventure a Battle in 82-62 Loss

Boys Basketball

The young Bishop Diego boys basketball team battled with St. Bonaventure, but the Seraphs' experience and size advantage were too much as they ran away with an 82-62 victory in a Tri-Valley League game at the Brick House.

Kai Rojas led a balanced Seraphs' scoring attack with 18 points.

Matthew Cunningham of Bishop led all scorers with 25 points, Kai Morphy added 13 and Marcus Chan chipped in nine.

“I was so proud of our guys for battling all the way to the end," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "That is a great team over there, but we didn’t let anything stop us from competing.

"I feel we are all starting to come together as a team, both coaches and players. I’m really excited to see what the future holds for this great, young team.”

Bishop falls to 2-5 in league while St. Bonaventure is 5-1.