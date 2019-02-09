Bishop Diego Goes Goal Crazy, Winning 2nd-Round Playoff Game 10-2

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego conceded a goal in the first minute and responded by scoring seven in the first half en route to a 10-2 rout of Pacifica Christian in a CIF-SS Division 7 second-round game at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa on Saturday.

Jack Luckhurst was unstoppable, pouring in five goals in the first half. Michael Luckhurts added two more goal as the Cardinals led 7-1 in the first half.

Adam Luckhurst consistently connected with the front three and added four more assists to his nation-leading 39 assists.

Michael Luckhurst left the game early in the second half after completing his hat trick.

"Michael Romero again led the team in work rate and his effort was rewarded with two goals," coach Mick Luckhurst said. "His second, a tremendous volley from 25 yards into the top left corner, closed out the scoring."

Coach Luckhurst praised the play of his reserves.



“Our whole bench played and contributed to this great victory. It was wonderful to see Sebastian DeJohn, Ethan Garcia, Stefan Romero, Cameron Medina and Oliver Fowler come into the game and provide key contributions. It was a tremendous team win”



Bishop (13-3) will play Vasquez (15-4-2) in the quarterfinals at home on Wednesday.

