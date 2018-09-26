Bishop Diego Golfers Beat Two Tri-Valley League Opponents

Grace Hay fired an even-par 35 and Marissa Mancinelli shot a 36 to lead the Bishop Diego girls golf team to wins over St. Bonaventure and Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League match on Wednesday at Buenaventura Golf Course.
Bishop scored 222, St. Bonaventure 244 and Grace Brethren 304.
"The girls focused on their game today and the results showed," said coach Mike Cano. "I was also proud of Amy, Vianne and Visha as I challenged them to try and improve their scores and they did. This will give us good confidence going into Monday's match at La Cumbre Country Club with Foothill Technology who is also undefeated in league."
Bishop Diego Scores
Grace Hay 35
Marissa Mancinelli 36
Amy Mancinelli 47
Visha Pigatti 49
Vianne Martinez 55