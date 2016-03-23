Bishop Diego Golfers Capture Frontier League Tourney No. 2

Golf

Bishop Diego won Frontier League No. 2 at Lost Canyons Golf Club in Simi Valley on Wednesday.

Ryan Mikles shot an 81 to lead the Cardinals to a winning score of 460. St Bonaventure was second at 473 followed by Grace Brethren (478), Nordhoff (522) and Villanova (578).

The other Bishop Diego scores were Matthew Pate 88, Alex Bollag 90, Matthew Shotwell 99, Michael Soracco 102, and Chad Damron 113.

Bishop Diego will host the next league match on April 14 at Rancho San Marcos Golf course.

