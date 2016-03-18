Bishop Diego Golfers Place 2nd at TVL No. 1

Bishop Diego golf finished second at Tri-Valley League match No. 1 at Olivas Links in Ventura.
The Cardinals shot 431 and were 11 strokes behind team winner St. Bonaventure.
Ryan Mikles and Matthew Pate both shot 76 to lead Bishop. They were followed by Alex Bollag with an 85, Chad Damron 97, and Michael Sorraco 97.
Medalist: Joey Herrera 70 SB
Team Scores:
St. Bonaventure 420
Bishop Diego 431
Grace Brethren 452
Nordhoff 499
Villanova 568
