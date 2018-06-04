Bishop Diego Golfers Win Frontier League Tourney; Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls; Cate Tennis Wins

Prep Roundup

Adam Luckhurst tied for medalist honors with a 78, leading Bishop Diego to victory in the Frontier League Golf Tournament at Rancho San Marcos.

The Cardinals shot 444 and edged St. Bonaventure by one stroke, Malibu (485), Grace Brethren (486) and Foothill Tech (512) rounded out the field.

Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls to Ventura

The Dos Pueblos brothers team of Christian and Ryan Hodosy swept in doubles to remain undefeated, but Ventura dominated singles and beat the Chargers, 11-7, in a Channel League match on Monday.

The loss dropped DP to 1-3 in league and 4-5 overall.

Cate Tennis Defeats Malibu

Ethan Ha won three sets to stay undefeated in league and Cate's three doubles teams went 3-0 in a 12-6 tennis win over Malibu.

The Rams' doubles teams were Joseph Thomassen/Carter Melnick; Charlie Morris/Devin Pai; and Charles Xie/Parker May.

Cate continues league play at Villanova on Tuesday.

