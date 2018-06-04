Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego Grad Jake Klentner Helps SMU Reach National Intercollegiate Polo Final

Bishop alum Jake Klentner plays polo for SMU Click to view larger
Jake Klentner of SMU knocks ball out of the air ahead of a Cornell player Dan Shaw during semifinal game at the USPA Intercollegiate National Championships. Klentner is a Bishop Diego alum. (Jim Bremner / U.S. Polo Association)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 6, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.

SMU freshman and Bishop Diego graduate Jake Klentner helped his team reach the final of the U.S. Polo Association’s National Intercollegiate Championship at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Thursday.

Klentner played a key role on defense in the Mustangs’ 14-9 victory over Cornell in the semifinals.

In the other semifinal, Christian Aycinenga scored seven goals to lead Texas A&M to a 13-11 victory over Virginia.

The all-Texas national men’s final will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The women’s championship between Texas A&M and Virginia is at Noon.

Admission to the championship games is free.

Klentner, who played volleyball at Bishop Diego, defended against Cornell’s powerful forward Lorenzo Masias.

“Lorenzo is such a tough player that we thought it best to dedicate one man to him,” SMU’s JT Shiverick told the USPA. “The first two chukkers Jake Klentner was on him and in the second half we had Michael Armour come in fresh because it’s a really tough job.”

The SMU defense limited Cornell to nine shots from the field. Cornell scored five goals on penalty shots.

SMU scored 12 goals on field conversions. Klentner scored a goal in the first half.

SMU benefitted near the end of the second chukker on an own goal by Cornell to take 6-4 lead headed into halftime. 

The Mustangs erupted in the third period and went ahead 12-6.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

