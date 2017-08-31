Bishop Diego Grad Jake Klentner, Senior Cory Williams Playing in Prestigious Youth Polo Events

Sports

A current Bishop Diego student and recent graduate are playing in the U.S. Polo Association’s fifth annual National Youth Tournament Series Championship this weekend at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Action runs Friday, Sep. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 3.

Jake Klentner, who graduated in May, is playing in the championship for polo players under 19.

Cory Williams, a senior at Bishop, is participating in the East vs. West Challenge. She is on the four-person West team.

Williams plays soccer at Bishop and is involved in the school’s multimedia program.

The East vs. West Challenge will be played prior to the 3 p.m. National Youth Final.

Klentner is one of 16 players selected from around the country to play in the four-team national championship. He is on the Zone 1 team representing the Hawaiian Islands, Pacific Coast, Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Southwestern and Border Circuits.

The other teams are representing the Midwest and central Canada, Florida and the East and Northeast.

Two games will be played Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and the championship is Sunday at 3 p.m.

Klentner, an all-league volleyball player at Bishop Diego last spring, is joined on the Zone 1 team by Conrad Kissling of Topanga, Sloan Stefanakis of Houston and Harrison Azzaro of Floresville, Texas.

The players chosen for the four teams were named for their exceptional horsemanship, sportsmanship and skill, both on and off the field.

Klentner’s family owns Klentner Ranch, which recently finished as runner-up in the Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open high-goal tournament.

The youth teams are playing for the Cecil Smith Cup.

“Santa Barbara is the perfect spot to host the fifth National Youth Tournament Series Championship,” said Chrys Beal, NYTS and Junior Polo Committee Chairman. “The club members, staff and facilities are among the best in the world. All of us involved in this event for our young polo players are looking forward to a successful tournament.”

