Bishop Diego Hangs On to Beat Santa Clara for 5th in a Row

Baseball

Bishop Diego celebrated Senior Day with a 5-4 baseball win over Santa Clara in a Frontier League game.

The Cardinals won their fifth in a row to improve to 7-2 in league and 8-12 overall.

Matthew Pate led an 11-hit attack for Bishop Diego, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Gabe Arteaga, Daniel Giannini and Tyler Green each had two hits. Giannini and Green drove in runs and Jackson Haskell had a RBI single that turned out to be the winning run.

The Cardinals built a 5-1 lead, but Santa Clara score three in the sixth to make things interesting. Starting pitcher Will Goodwin kept the Saints from scoring the tying run and finished the game for his fourth win of the season.

“I thought that we really hit the ball well today," coach Ralph Molina said. "We weren’t as sharp today, and Will didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled for the win. We will take the win and we secured secured place.”

The Cardinals play at Santa Clara on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.