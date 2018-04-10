Bishop Diego Has Tough Go Against Viewpoint, 11-1

Softball

Bishop Diego softball fell hard against Viewpoint on Tuesday, losing 11-1 on the road.

Katra Murray and Marie Agustin both singled in the loss. Coach John Ceriale praised Evie Pazos for making a big catch in the left field.

Ceriale further praised his players for performing well despite playing out of position. Because of injuries, the Cardinals roster needed some shifting around.

"We are pleased with the way we were making contact against a good pitcher, especially the lower part of the order." Ceriale said.

Bishop hosts Malibu next Monday.

