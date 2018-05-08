Bishop Diego Has Tough Time Against Valencia in Three-Set Loss

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego boys volleyball lost in straight sets to No. 6 Valencia — 13-25, 16-25, 19-25 — bringing the Cardinals' postseason to an end.

Bishop's first-round match was highlighted by 14 digs from outside hitter John Harris, who added three blocks to his performance.

The team finishes its season 13-8 with an 11-3 finish in the Tri-Valley League.

"With the group we have this year, we knew not only was this team going to create a lot of problems for us, but we knew going in that this is not a division of playoffs we could compete in," coach Dillan Bennett said of his team's result in the Division 2 bracket.

"It’s a bummer for our seniors to go out with a loss in the first round, but I thought they did a great job leading our team in a match where we really didn’t have a shot," Bennett continued.

"I’m very pleased with how our team handled the pressure that Valencia applied with their offense and their serving, and I’m proud of our guys for not quitting against a superior opponent."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.