Bishop Diego Heats Up, Wins Opener in Bird Cage Classic

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego won the opener of its Bird Cage Classic girls basketball tournament, beating Coastal Christian, 32-20, on Wednesday.

Alyssa Villa scored 11 points and Taylor Pate added seven to lead the Cardinals.

Both teams got off to a slow start before the Cardinals heated up and outscored Coastal Christian 20-9 over the next two quarters.

"I think we were a little nervous," Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich said of the 3-3 first quarter. "We outscored them 20-9 in the next two quarters with some good defensive rotations and great rebounding.

"Alyssa and Taylor played well on both ends of the floor and Sydny Naour did a nice job controlling the boards."

Bishop plays Santa Maria on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.