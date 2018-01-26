Bishop Diego High Admissions Events For Students, Parents

Bishop Diego High School invites prospective Cardinal families to Middle School Multimedia Night and to Admissions Information Night at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Middle school students in grades sixth through eight are invited to explore Bishop's state-of-the-art broadcast and sound studios as they create something to take home that night, Bishop said.

The school's BDTV and sound and design students will be on hand to talk about BDHS.

Space is extremely limited and an RSVP is required.

While middle-school students are attending the multimedia night event, parents are invited to Admissions Information Night to learn more about the Bishop's admissions process.

In addition to meeting the school's administration, current students and parents will be available to answer questions.

RSVP for both events to [email protected] or call 967-1266, ext. 118 for more information.

Entrance placement testing for incoming freshmen is at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. An online application may be submitted at www.bishop.diego.org. Contact the admissions office with any questions, 967-1266, ext. 118, or [email protected]

— Cristy McNay for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.