Bishop Diego High Opens the Preppy Handbook for Successful Auction

East Coast style meets Santa Barbara generosity and results in $300,000 addition to school's Adopt-a-Student Program

By Lori Willis for Bishop Diego High School | March 10, 2013 | 1:00 a.m.

The Bishop Diego High School faithful had an opportunity to tap into their inner “preppy” at the school’s beach-themed annual auction event held at the campus on March 2.

Nearly 300 attendees donned their best Lilly Pulitzer, Polo and Brooks Brothers attire and came out to honor Rosemary and Robert Shull for their more than 35 years of support of the school.

Louise and David Borgatello could be found strolling among deck chairs, umbrellas and sand dunes along with Melissa and Ralph Iannelli and Kim and Andy Busch. School supporters bid on silent auction items ranging from beach cruisers to Salt sunglasses and much more. The friendly wait and bar staff kept bidders relaxed with Cape Cods, shrimp cocktail and crab cakes. As the silent auction ended in the school’s 52-year-old brick gym, beach goers were ushered into a second gymnasium, which had been transformed into a coastal oasis, for dinner and the live auction. Rincon Beach Club catered the delicious meal, which included cedar-plank salmon, grilled tri-tip and a clam chowder bar.

Bishop board chairwoman Maria Fazio was quick to congratulate auction co-chairowmen Tina Agnoli and Janna Price along with Stacey Carr and the Bishop Advancement Team for a great evening.

“Joe and I have been attending this event since 2007, and every year the auction committee and volunteers manage to take it up a notch,” Fazio said, referring to her husband. “They really outdid themselves this year.”

Among the most hotly contested auction items were a 13-bottle lot of cult cabernets from Napa’s finest producers (Hundred Acre, Dunn Howell Mountain, Revana and more) and the Class of 2014 survival kit that went home with generous bidders who showed tremendous support of the school.

Most impressively, Bishop raised more than $300,000 for its Adopt-a-Student Program that provides need-based scholarships and financial assistance to deserving students.

The night wasn’t over with the close of the live auction; it was time for the after party! Young and old alike danced the night away to King Bee, a live band that kept things groovin’ late into the night. Bishop High appreciates those who supported this successful auction, and its mission of helping students of all faiths develop their personal, spiritual and intellectual knowledge.

— Lori Willis is director of advancement at Bishop Diego High School.

Melissa and Ralph Iannelli at the Bishop Diego High School auction. (Bishop Diego High School photo)
Bishop's auction was co-chaired by Tina Agnoli and Janna Price. (Bishop Diego High School photo)
