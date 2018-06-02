Bishop Diego High School Celebrates Class of 2018 with Courthouse Commencement

Longtime teacher Linda Williams delivers keynote address for more than 60 new graduates

The Bishop Diego High School Class of 2018 files into the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden for commencement Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Bishop Garcia Diego High School celebrated its Class of 2018 on Saturday morning with a graduation ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

The annual commencement included an invocation at the start of the gathering, followed by the presentation of colors by the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps and Santa Barbara AIRPAC Squadron, as well as the Pledge of Allegiance, and the national anthem delivered by graduating senior Claire Velez, this year’s salutatorian.

More than 60 new Cardinal alumni were recognized for earning their high school diplomas from the private Catholic school at 4000 La Colina Road in Santa Barbara.

Addressing the seniors and their families and friends was head of school Karen Regan, who noted several of the graduating class’ accomplishments.

“We are proud of you — having received admission to 115 colleges and universities, with over $5.5 million in scholarships ... you represent the best and the brightest,” she told them.

“We celebrate not only your academic accolades, but we take great pride in witnessing our faith in action through you.”

Bennett Burnes, who’s headed to Duke University to study global health, political science and economics, was named valedictorian.

Saturday’s commencement speaker was Linda Williams, a 24-year veteran Bishop Diego High teacher. She has taught English, drama and theology, and served as the school’s drama program director, English Department chairwoman, the Advanced Placement coordinator and performing arts collaborative member, among other positions.

