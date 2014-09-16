Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:21 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Diego High School Class of 1964 Celebrates 50 Years as Cardinals

By Lori Willis for Bishop Garcia Diego High School | September 16, 2014 | 6:02 p.m.

Bishop Garcia Diego’s first graduating class that spent their entire high school career on the La Colina campus celebrated their 50-year reunion with five days of activities and reminiscing about years past.

This was largest group of “golden graduates” that has participated in a number of years. Many arrived with spouses, significant others and family friends to celebrate this event from all corners of the United States.

Their five-day celebration festivities included an “early bird” informal gathering at the home of alumnus Richard (Ginny) Scholl, allowing the attendees a chance to get reacquainted and discuss the plans for the balance of the week.

On Thursday, the class ventured to Santa Cruz Island, formerly owned by the Gherini family and now owned by the National Park Service. They were treated to a barbecue lunch catered by John (Mary Ann) Gherini at their old ranch house. John talked about his family and their history on the island. One of the highlights of the trip came about on the return from the island when the boat was followed by a school of mother dolphins and their newly born offspring. 

John also challenged the class to continue the legacy of giving back to their alma mater. For each $50 donation, he gave a signed copy of his book Santa Cruz Island: A History of Conflict and Diversity, with all proceeds donated to the school. Close to $5,000 was donated by the Class of 1964.

On Saturday, the class met back at their “old stomping grounds,” Bishop Garcia Diego High School, where they enjoyed a wine tasting, featuring Fess Parker wines. While there, the class was treated to a tour of the campus, which many hadn’t seen since graduation in 1964. Members of the class commented on the beauty of the campus and some wished for a “do-over” of high school so they could have a similar experience to that of current students.

One of the highlights of the tour was the unveiling of the new Pier and Margo Gherini Center for Multimedia Arts and Technology, donated by the Gherini family and an anonymous donor. Renovations and construction of the Gherini Center began the day school ended in June and were finalized the day prior to the class visit. A formal ribbon-cutting celebration for the new Gherini Center will be held mid-October.

The weekend closed with the class participating in Mass together at San Roque Church on Sunday.

Founded in 1959, Bishop García Diego High School is an independent Catholic co-educational secondary school that welcomes students of all faiths and provides them with the spiritual, personal, and intellectual knowledge to meet the enduring challenge of realizing their God-given potential in a multicultural society.

For more information about the Gherini Center or to schedule a tour, please contact Lori Willis, director of communications.

— Lori Willis is the communications director for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

