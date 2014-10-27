Bishop Diego High School Finishes Phase One Upgrade to TV Studio/Media Lab

The Bishop Diego High School scenic campus is the now the site of Santa Barbara County’s most advanced high school broadcasting, multimedia arts and technology center.

The Pier and Margo Gherini Center for Multimedia Arts and Technology provides students with essential knowledge and skills for college and discovering career options in the visual and print media industries as well as other fields in the world of technology.

In the mid-1990s, the Bishop Diego TV studio was developed with funding from the Gherini family in honor of their late father, Pier Gherini. In 2013, a strategic plan was developed to upgrade the facility in three phases. The phase one vision is now a reality thanks to a combined vision from ardent supporters, the Gherini family and a generous donation from an anonymous benefactor.

In the new facility, students and teachers can incorporate components of television production, graphic art and design into their academic programs. Skill sets developed in the program include scriptwriting, editing, research and public speaking. The on-campus, state-of-the-art television studio, newsroom and computer lab afford students the opportunity to gain and apply their knowledge while working in a real-world setting where they create and run the school’s daily news broadcast.

In addition to producing a daily news show, the TV studio and multimedia computer lab are an integral part of BDHS’s digital multimedia curriculum. BDHS offers three levels of multimedia production courses in the program: introduction to multimedia, intermediate multimedia and advanced multimedia productions as well as graphic art and technology.

Students work across curriculum to produce, promote and present multimedia and technology projects for all classes. They gain hands-on experience using the latest digital technology to shoot, edit and share digital media. To see examples of our student work visit BDTV on the school website and Bishop’s YouTube channel.

"We are moving in the right direction here at Bishop Diego as we strive to expose all of our students to new technology," technology teacher Dan Yokubaitis said. "It’s an exciting time for our students. They have been afforded the resources to create high-quality productions for all of their classes, while learning to use technology productively and appropriately."

Yokubaitis went on to say that through the development of the new facility, it was his goal to "bridge the gap between a school environment and a professional one."

Founded in 1959, Bishop García Diego High School is an independent Catholic co-educational secondary school that welcomes students of all faiths and provides them with the spiritual, personal, and intellectual knowledge to meet the enduring challenge of realizing their God-given potential in a multi-cultural society.

— Lori Willis is the communications director for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.