2018 Bishop Diego Team Aims to Make Its Own Mark

Defending state champions not content to rest on laurels as they prepare for one of the toughest schedules in school history

With Bishop Diego High’s magical 2017 CIF-Southern Section and state football championships safely locked away in the memory bank, the 2018 Cardinals look ahead to establish their own identity and create their own kind of magic.

They’ll be doing so against what might be the toughest schedule in program history.

The nonleague games include Cabrillo, powerhouse programs St. Bonaventure, Lompoc and Golden Valley (the Santa Clarita team Bishop beat in the CIF-SS Division 6 final) and St. Margaret’s Episcopal, a strong Orange County small school program.

They then enter the football-only Camino League and play Grace Brethren of Simi Valley, the state 2A Division runner-up last year, and big public schools Camarillo, Moorpark and Thousand Oaks.

If they get through that gauntlet and make the postseason, they’ll play in Division 4.

“Part of our scheduling was with the idea in mind that the league was going to be very, very challenging,” coach Tom Crawford told Noozhawk. “To be prepared for it, we need to have nonleague competition that’s really going to test us and make us better, irrespective of the outcome.

“Hopefully, we’re getting the guys enough of a taste of how difficult the league is going to be in nonleague, and it’s not all a shock for them to see that league.”

The Cardinals graduated 23 seniors from Santa Babara County’s first state football champion, but the talent cupboard isn’t bare.

There are experienced players in the offensive backfield, on the defensive line and in the kicking department.

Jake Engel takes over as the full-time quarterback after sharing the position the last two years. As a co-starter, he threw for 18 touchdowns and 1,330 yards, with just three interceptions.

His backfield mates were impact players on the championship team. Adrian Soracco rushed for 850 yards and 12 touchdowns and fullback Chris Messipam provided big blocks for Soracco and CIF Player of the Year John Harris, who is now at Columbia in the Ivy League.

Isaiah Morones, Luke Knightley, Jackson Haskell and Mark Vehslage will be the primary passing targets.

The defensive line brings back Semisi Falemaka, Zack Lopez, Toby Pouso’o and Messipam.

Senior Jack Luckhurst is considered one of the best kickers/punters in the country. He averaged nearly 54 yards a punt last season, and was named an All-American by MaxPreps. He had a 73-yard punt in a playoff game against San Marino that turned the game around.

In the kicking game, Luckhurst made 89 of 92 PATs and was 6 of 9 on field goals. And he did all of that while dealing with a hip injury.

He had surgery in the offseason and is healthy again.

“He looks as good as ever,” Crawford said. “He was such a big deal for us. As result of his kicking, we gained field position 80-110 yards a game. That’s equivalent of a score or an extra possession.

“He has the potential to be a game changer. It’s a big bonus.”

The offensive line is an area where the Cardinals will to have to grow up fast. Crawford said the unit includes three sophomores and two juniors.

“For us to have success running depends on how fast those guys get on same page,” he said . “We have size, which we’ll need given the schedule.

“A lot of the guys will have to play both ways because we don’t have quite the numbers of linemen. Last season, our five offensive linemen didn’t have to play defense.”

Crawford said the team doesn’t talk much about last season — “Probably less than people think.”

He noted that the focus is on this group getting better every day.

“We’re not making comparisons with (the championship team) or any other group,” he said.

Bishop Diego Cardinals

Coach: Tom Crawford

League: Camino

Playoff Division: 4

Strength: Experience at defensive line, offensive backfield and in the kicking game.

Last Season’s Overall Record: 15-1, CIF-SS Division 6 Champions, CIF 3AA Division State Champions.

Last Season’s League Record: 2-1 in Tri-Valley League

Top Returning Players or Athletes

Jake Engel — Senior, Quarterback, 6-1, 175: Threw for 18 TDs and l,330 yards while sharing the position last season; had only three interceptions and averaged 25-plus yards per completion; QB rating was 125

Adrian Soracco — Junior, Running Back/Linebacker, 5-11, 205: Has speed and power; rushed for more than 850 yards and averaged 9.8 yards per carry; scored 12 TDs

Jack Luckhurst — Senior, Punter/Kicker, 5-11, 150: Converted on 89 of 92 PATs and was 6 for 9 on field goals during Bishop’s championship season; earned All-CIF and All-State honors; he’s been named a preseason All-American by Street & Smith magazine; son of former Atlanta Falcons kicker Mick Luckhurst, who serves as an assistant coach

Zack Lopez — Junior, Offensive Guard/Defensive Line, 5-11, 230: Returning starter on DL

Luke Knightley — Sophomore, Wide Receiver/Safety, 6-1, 175: Made an impact as a freshman as a starting safety; attended an elite football camp at Notre Dame in the summer

Toby Pouso’o — Sophomore, Fullback/Offensive Line/Defensive Line, 5-11, 300: A versatile lineman; stepped in to start at center due to an injury last season

Isaiah Morones — Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 6-1, 205: Taking on a leadership role as one of the seven seniors

Chris Messipam — Senior, Fullback/Defensive End, 6-2, 225: Returning starter at fullback

Semisi Falemaka — Sophomore, Nose Guard, 5-11, 330: Returning starter on the defensive line

Mark Vehslage — Senior, Tight End/Linebacker, 6-3, 245: One of the senior leaders on the team

Jordan Tagaloa — Sophomore, Offensive Tackle/Defensive Tackle, 6-2, 290: Healthy after being slowed by injury at start of last season

Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact

Ben Ortiz — Sophomore, Tight End/Offensive Tackle/Defensive End, 6-3, 225

Marcus Chan — Freshman, Defensive Back/Linebacker, 5-9, 180

J.J. Fuller — Junior, Linebacker, 5-10, 210

Jackson Haskell— Junior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back, 5-11, 165

Matthew Bribiesca — Junior, Linebacker, 5-11, 200

Players Receiving Recruiting Interest

Jake Engel, Quarterback

Jack Luckhurst, Punter/Kicker

Outstanding Scholar-Athletes

Mark Vehslage, Tight End/LB

Jake Engel, Quarterback

Ryan Flood, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

