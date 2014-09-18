Bishop Diego High School Hires New Director of Development

Bishop García Diego High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Delene Goodell-Bliss as director of development.

Goodell-Bliss is a nonprofit fundraiser and administrator with more than 20 years of experience in community-based nonprofits and independent schools. She brings extensive marketing, public relations, management and fundraising experience into the director of development role.

“Bishop is fortunate to have identified someone with Delene’s depth and breadth of experience," Head of School Dr. Paul Harrington said. "And her energy and spark are a welcome addition to our staff.”

As director of development, Goodell-Bliss will join Bishop’s leadership team with responsibility for the planning, implementation and assessment of giving campaigns, alumni programs, donor cultivation strategies and fundraising events. She will work closely with the Board of Directors and the head of school in creating and implementing these initiatives.

"I am thrilled to join an organization with such a rich heritage and strong commitment to educating Santa Barbara’s youth,” Goodell-Bliss said.

Her experience as a development officer started with community-based nonprofits in the San Francisco area with the March of Dimes and the Cancer Society. An opportunity as director of development for the Family Services Agency facilitated her move back down to Santa Barbara, where she grew up.

Goodell-Bliss was raised in Santa Barbara and is a graduate of the University of the Pacific with a bachelor of arts degree in communications and an emphasis in business administration.

Bishop García Diego High School is an independent Catholic school that welcomes students of all faiths and provides them with the spiritual, personal, and intellectual knowledge to meet the enduring challenge of realizing their God-given potential in a multi-cultural society.

— Lori Willis is the director of communications for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.