Bishop Diego High School Principal Paul Harrington Leaving in June

Principal Paul Harrington is leaving Bishop Garcia Diego High School this June, and board of trustees Chairman Nicholas Vitalari will serve as interim principal during the search for a replacement, the school announced Monday night.

Harrington had worked at Bishop Diego since 2008 as a mathematics instructor, dean of studies, and vice principal before being appointed principal in 2010.

He is stepping down, effective June 17, and “will pursue other interests and opportunities closer to his family,” according to a statement from the school.

The search for a new principal will start immediately.

“We are grateful for Paul’s leadership over the past eight years and his contributions to our school,” Vitalari said in a statement.

“In our minds he will always be a Cardinal, and will always be welcome here. We and the entire Bishop family wish Paul and his family many blessings in the next phase of his career.”

Harrington said he was proud of the $1.2 million Pier and Margo Gherini Center for multimedia arts and technology, expanding international offerings, upgrading athletic facilities and the tuition grant program for Catholic partner elementary school students.

“I will deeply miss the students, parents, faculty, alumni and our generous benefactors with whom I’ve worked,” he said in a statement.

