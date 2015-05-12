Bishop Diego High Students to Take the ‘Spotlight’ in Friday Production

Bishop Garcia Diego High School is gearing up for the first-ever student-run production to be held at the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St., at 7 p.m. this Friday, May 15.

It is expected that the production will sell out with about 300 supporters in attendance.

Spotlight will feature a high-energy cast who will perform diverse numbers from pop/rock to musical theater. The evening will include amazing music and talented young students.

All the proceeds of this event go to Bishop's Music Department and future Musical Theater Department, so come out and support!

Purchase tickets at the box office or online by clicking here. Tickets are $6 for students, $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP.

— Francesca Engel represents Bishop Garcia Diego High School.