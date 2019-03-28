Bishop Diego Hires Connor Levoff as Head of New Aquatics Program

To get its aquatics program off the ground, Bishop Diego has hired Connor Levoff, the successful water polo coach at Dos Pueblos.

Levoff will serve as the Director of Aquatics and head boys and girls water polo and swim coach at Bishop and be a full-time teacher at the school.

“As Bishop continues to grow, we are not only excited to launch a new sport, but to do so with Connor, a highly qualified and revered coach in the aquatics community," said Bishop Diego Athletic Director Dan Peeters.

Levoff coached boys and girls water polo at Dos Pueblos for three years, amassing an overall record of 135 wins and 54 losses. As the boys' coach, the Chargers won two Channel League titles, went to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs all three years and were CIF Division 3 runners-up in his second year (2017).

The DP girls won back-to-back Channel League titles (2018-19) and went to the CIF Division 1 playoffs all three years under Levoff. They were consolation champions in the eight-team playoffs this past season, CIF runners-up last year to San Marcos and a semifinalist in 2017.

He was part of one of the greatest CIF runs by any team from this area, serving as the assistant coach on the DP girls water polo teams that won four straight Southern Section titles (2008-2011), including three in Division 1.

Levoff also has college coaching experience. He was an assistant for then-head coach Cathy Neushul with the UCSB women’s water polo program from 2011-2013.

In addition, he's been a successful youth club coach with the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club, guiding several teams to national titles.

"Connor brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to Bishop Diego’s already esteemed athletics program," Peeters said.

Levoff played high school water polo at San Diego Section power The Bishop's School in La Jolla. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at UCSB and a masters from USC.