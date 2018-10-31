Bishop Diego Hires Former UCSB Player MeLinda Matsumoto as Softball Coach

Softball

MeLinda Matsumoto has been named the softball coach at Bishop Diego, athletic diretor Dan Peeter announced.

Matsumoto was a standout pitcher at UCSB, appearing in 73 games during her college career (2007-2010).

She attended James Logan High in Union City, where she earned First Team All-Mission Valley Athletic League honors in 2005 and 2006, and led the Colts to North Coast Section semifinal appearances in 2005 and 2006.

Melinda has coaching experience at both the club and high school levels. Locally, she coached on the San Marcos staff in 2012 and managed the Goleta Thunder 14U All Starsin 2015.

Additionally, Matsumoto has been developing softball players locally with her private softball lessons since 2012.