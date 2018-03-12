Bishop Diego Hitters Have Good Night Against Santa Clara

Boys Volleyball

Jake Engel pounded 10 kills on 11 swings to lead the Bishop Diego boys volleyball team to a four-set victory over Santa Clara in the Tri-Valley League boys volleyball opener on Monday night. The scores were 25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 25-7.

The Cardinals (2-4, 1-0) got six kills on six attempts from Chris Mesipam, four on four attacks from Jake Klentner and a combined 11 kills from freshmen Connor Trost (4-4), Shea Romero (4-4) and Oliver Fowler (3-4).

“Our trio of freshmen made their TVL debut with a solid stat line,” said coach Dillan Bennett.

Bishop’s match Tuesday against Carpinteria has been postponed. The next match is Wednesday at Fillmore.

