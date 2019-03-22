Bishop Diego Hitters Silenced by St. Bonaventure Pitchers

Bishop Diego's offense was shut down by St. Bonaventure, 3-1, in a Tri-Valley League baseball opener on Friday in Ventura.
Three Seraph pitchers combined on a two hitter.
Seraphs' starter Jake Saum, who has committed to UCLA, started and pitched two shutout innings, allowing no runs and no hits. Corey Gear threw four inning and gave up one run and two hits and Gavin Conery pitched a hitless seventh.
"We didn’t have our best day at the plate today, but our pitching and defense made a game of it," said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein.
Hamilton Finefrock had good stuff for the Cardinals, said Katzenstein. A couple of bloop hits and a timely double with two outs in the bottom of the fourth led to the eventual go-ahead runs for the Seraphs.
Jake Koeper and Isaac Medina had the only hits for Bishop (9-2, 0-1).
