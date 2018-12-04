Bishop Diego Holds Off Carpinteria in Crosstown Girls Basketball Clash

Girls Basketball

Sydney Naour scored 21 points, and Bishop Diego held off a late Carpinteria surge to win the crosstown girls basketball game, 33-28, on Tuesday night at Carpinteria.

"We had some defensive lapses in the second half and Carpinteria made it close after we were up 16-7 at halftime," said Bisop coach Jeff Burich.

"After the half we came out aggressive and scored quickly and it was a back and forth battle from there on out," said Carpinteria coach Benti Delacruz. "There were moments when it seemed that we might tie it up, but Bishop held their ground and kept a small lead throughout the remainder of the game."

Sophomore Hannia Hernandez led Carpinteria (0-3) with 10 points and junior Michelle Alpizar had 8 points.

Burich praised Taylor Pate and Andrea Perez for bringing the ball up court for the Cardinals (2-3).

"I was proud with our effort," Burich said. "Britney Perez did a great job rebounding while Sydney had some key buckets in the fourth quarter."



