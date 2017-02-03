Bishop Diego Holds Off Scrappy Carpinteria, 53-48

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego held off a scrappy Carpinteria basketball team for a 53-48 Tri-Valley League victory at Carpinteria on Friday night.

Mitch Cota buried five three-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals. Mike Agnoli added nine points and Andrew Ziehl had eight as Bishop improved to 8-3 in league and 14-8 overall,

Eli Correa scored 11 points for Carpinteria (3-8, 10-13)​.

Bishop led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Carpinteria kept battling and narrowed the deficit.

"It definitely wasn't pretty but any league win is a good win," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "I felt we let the officiating and the crowd affect our game, but the good thing was that we never gave in and made just enough plays to win the game. Credit goes out to Carp for playing a tough game and never giving up."



