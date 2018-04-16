Bishop Diego Holds Off Villanova for 2nd League Win

Baseball

Bishop Diego held on for a 6-4 baseball win over Villanova Prep in a Frontier League game on Friday.

Will Goodwin went 3-for-3, drove in three runs and scored two and Tyler Green had two hits, including a RBI double in the sixth, to secure the victory.

Gabe Arteaga pitched six innings and struck out nine to earn his second win of the season. Green relieved in the seventh and picked up the save.

“Gabe pitched a strong six innings for us and Green did a great job in relief, ” said Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina. “This is a great way to start league play by getting these two important wins.”

The Cardinals are 2-0 in league and 3-8 overall.