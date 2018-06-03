Bishop Diego Basketball Hosting Special Night for First Responders

Basketball

Bishop Diego is paying tribute to first responders at a basketball doubleheader on Monday, Feb. 5.

Fire, police, medical and military personnel will be admitted free to the night of rivalry games. The Bishop Diego girls team plays Cate at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game between Bishop and Carpinteria at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a special ceremony between games to honor the first responders.

“Due to recent events in our area, the past two months have been difficult for so many, including those of you who have been called upon to serve our communities as firefighters, police officers, medics, and military personnel. We are grateful for the long hours you are working and for the time you have spent away from your own families,” the staffs, students and families of the three schools said in a statement.

All proceeds from ticket sales from the games will be donated to the American Red Cross.

For those unable to attend the special night, Bishop Diego will be showing both games on a live stream for $5.00. All proceeds from the live stream will be donated to the Red Cross.

To sign-up for the broadcast, go to the Bishop Diego web site — bishopdiego.org — and you will be directed to the link. John Martony has agreed to donate his time to announce both contests.

For more information and for first responders to RSVP for the game, contact Dr. Cristy McNay at [email protected] or (805) 967-1266, ext. 118, by Friday, Feb. 2.