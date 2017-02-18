Bishop Diego Knocked Out of Playoffs by Pasadena Poly

Boys Basketball

Pasadena Poly pounded the offensive boards in the second half and was able to pull away from Bishop Diego for a 68-57 win over the Cardinals in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4A second-round boys basketball game on Saturday at the Brick House.

"The game was close throughout but towards the end of the third, beginning of the fourth quarter, we allowed them too many second chances via offensive rebounds," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "I felt that hurt our offense just enough for them to go on an extended run that we couldn't get out of."

Dylan Streett scored 15 points, Luis Mendez added 12 and Will Goodwin chipped in nine for Bishop (15-9).

Coronado called timeouts in effort to regroup and cool off Pasadena Poly's momentum. "But we just couldn't secure the defensive possessions we needed to win the game," he said.

John Genske led a balanced Pasadena Poly (19-4) attack with 17 points.

"I'm extremely proud of our team, we had a great season," Coronado said. "I am also excited about our future. No matter what, this group can take solace in the fact they helped us start and grow something special here at Bishop. I will be forever grateful to this group for trusting me enough to put in the work to lay the foundation for a solid program."



