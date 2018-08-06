Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego-Lompoc Football Game Has Special Significance

"Reas" Peeters is the inspiration behind event that kicks off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 6, 2018 | 9:26 a.m.

It’s going to be a special night when Bishop Diego and Lompoc meet in football on Aug. 31 at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

Ludreas Peeters Click to view larger
Ludreas “Reas” Peeters is the inspiration behind Team Cheek Night at the Bishop Diego vs. Lompoc football game on Aug. 31 at La Playa Stadium. (Courtesy photo)

The game not only will match two of the winningest football programs in Santa Barbara County over the last few years, it will kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September.

Bishop is calling the event Team Cheek Night. Fans between the ages of 18-44 can receive a cheek swab kit and be entered into the national bone marrow registry through the organization Be the Match.

Anyone who registers will receive will get a "Get Cheeky With It" T-shirt.

Registration can also be done online at Join.Marrow.org/TeamCheek.

Ludreas "Reas" Peeters, 6-year-old son of Bishop Diego Athletic Director Dan Peeters and his wife, Jana, is the inspiration behind the event. He was diagnosed with leukemia last July.

“This life-changing diagnosis has compelled my family to launch the Team Cheek campaign to raise childhood cancer awareness and encourage people to sign up for the national bone marrow registry through Be the Match,” said Peeters.

The Bishop AD added that people can learn more through the event's social media platforms: @teamcheeksept on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“Our goal is to encourage our community to make a difference in the lives of families who are fighting for tomorrow,” Peeters said.

In addition to the cheek swab station at the stadium, the football teams will have honorary captains — local kids battling cancer — on the field prior to the game, and officials and coaches will be wearing gold ribbon commemorative hats.

Families with young cancer fighters will receive free admission to the 7:30 p.m. football game.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

August 31 Team Cheek Night Game Day 

