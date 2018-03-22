Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Bishop Diego, Lompoc to Meet in Football on Aug. 31

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2018 | 1:10 p.m.

A match-up between two area football powerhouses is on tap for early in the 2018 season. 

Lompoc is playing Bishop Diego in a Week-2 clash on Aug. 31 at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium. 

Lompoc released its 2018 schedule.

Lompoc and Bishop Diego are two programs that have experienced a ton of success over the years. Bishop is coming off winning CIF-Southern Section and State championships. Lompoc won a CIF-SS title in 2011 and has reached the semifinals four times in the last seven years.

Both teams will have graduated their outstanding running backs, John Harris of Bishop Diego and Toa Taua of Lompoc, but they’ll still have plenty of talented players on their rosters.

Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez are joining the Channel League for all sports in the fall of 2018. Lompoc and Santa Ynez will play their first Channel League football game against each other on Sept. 28. The Braves’ first league clash against a Santa Barbara area school will be Oct. 5 at Dos Pueblos. They play Santa Barbara on Oct. 12 at SBCC and host San Marcos on Oct. 19.

Santa Barbara also released its 2018 football schedule, and the Dons have lined up some tough pre-league games. They open against former Channel League opponents Buena (away on Aug. 17) and Ventura (at SBCC on Aug. 24), play at St. Bonaventure on Sept. 7 and host Oxnard-Pacifica on Sept. 14 at SBCC.

Santa Barbara starts Channel League play with the Big Game against San Marcos on Sept. 28 at SBCC. It travels to Santa Ynez on Oct. 5.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 