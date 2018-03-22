Bishop Diego, Lompoc to Meet in Football on Aug. 31

Football

A match-up between two area football powerhouses is on tap for early in the 2018 season.

Lompoc is playing Bishop Diego in a Week-2 clash on Aug. 31 at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

Lompoc released its 2018 schedule.

Lompoc and Bishop Diego are two programs that have experienced a ton of success over the years. Bishop is coming off winning CIF-Southern Section and State championships. Lompoc won a CIF-SS title in 2011 and has reached the semifinals four times in the last seven years.

Both teams will have graduated their outstanding running backs, John Harris of Bishop Diego and Toa Taua of Lompoc, but they’ll still have plenty of talented players on their rosters.

Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez are joining the Channel League for all sports in the fall of 2018. Lompoc and Santa Ynez will play their first Channel League football game against each other on Sept. 28. The Braves’ first league clash against a Santa Barbara area school will be Oct. 5 at Dos Pueblos. They play Santa Barbara on Oct. 12 at SBCC and host San Marcos on Oct. 19.

Santa Barbara also released its 2018 football schedule, and the Dons have lined up some tough pre-league games. They open against former Channel League opponents Buena (away on Aug. 17) and Ventura (at SBCC on Aug. 24), play at St. Bonaventure on Sept. 7 and host Oxnard-Pacifica on Sept. 14 at SBCC.

Santa Barbara starts Channel League play with the Big Game against San Marcos on Sept. 28 at SBCC. It travels to Santa Ynez on Oct. 5.

