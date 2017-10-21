Bishop Diego Looks Potent as Ever After Bye Week, Winning 65-0

Football

There were no problems of rust or timing issues in Bishop Diego’s football play after its bye week.

Bishop Diego came out strong from start and rolled to a 65-0 rout over Santa Paula in the Tri-Valley League opener on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

Will Goodwin returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Cardinals had five picks and a fumble recovery in posting their third straight shutout — they've outscored the three opponents 177-0.

Bishop (8-0, 1-0) had 28 points in the first quarter, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams, and led 49-0 at halftime.

The game was played with a running clock in the second half.

“The first quarter I thought we were pretty flawless in terms of contributions being made by the different aspects,” Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford said. “We had a special teams touchdown, the offense scored and the defense scored as well.”

Bishop’s first score came on a 53-yard punt return by Isaiah Veal. The second score was an 18-yard run by John Harris after the defense recorded its second three-and-out series.

On Santa Paula’s third series, Goodwin picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 4:16 left in the period.

Kicker Jack Lackhurst was 8 for 8 on extra points in the game.

Quarterback Jake Engel found Veal on a short pass and the speedster turned it into a 45-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 at 1:56 of the quarter.

Santa Paula (4-4, 0-1) finally crossed midfield on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Cancino to Carlos Gomez. But on the next play, Goodwin picked off his second pass and ran it back 75 yards for a 35-0 lead in the second quarter.

Dylan Streett snared the first of his two interceptions on the Santa Paula’s next possession.

“Those guys, we were joking with them during the walk through about turnovers,” Crawford said. “I had them count up how many interceptions we’ve had. They had a little debate about that and I turnaround and say: ‘Let’s make sure we get three tomorrow night.’

“So, I was getting reminded every single time they had an interception … they would come over and tell me. So they can obviously count. And, they know we had some other opportunities, so we still have some things we need to work on.”

Crawford was pleased how the defense performed.

“I thought our defense set the tone pretty much the entire night with respect to field position and turnovers,” he said. “As one of our coaches said: ‘If you can shut the opponent out and put points on the board with your defense, you’re likely doing a pretty good job.’ We’ll take that.”

If the Bishop Diego defense wasn’t tough enough for Santa Paula, it had Harris to deal with. He rushed for 127 yards on just seven carries and scored twice.

Harris now has 1,190 yards on the season and is approaching the 4,000 mark for his career.

Also scoring for Bishop were Streett on a 30-yard pass from Engel, Veal on a 21-yard run and Adrian Sorocco on a 7-yard run.

The defense added another scored with a safety, tackling Santa Paula’s punter in the end zone after a high snap.

Crawford felt good his team came off the bye week in fine form.

“You always worry you might be a little rusty, especially when you’re winning,” he said. “You don’t necessarily want to take any weeks off because you start worrying about the momentum we have and how’s that going to continue if we we’re taking too many days off.

“I thought our guys came out and didn’t skip a beat from the last contest. I thought we looked pretty fast and we looked pretty fresh.”

Bishop Diego travels to Nordhoff on Friday.

