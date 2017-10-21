Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:03 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Bishop Diego Looks Potent as Ever After Bye Week, Winning 65-0

Will Goodwin, shown in an earlier game this season, returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Bishop Diego’s win over Santa Paula.
Will Goodwin, shown in an earlier game this season, returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Bishop Diego’s win over Santa Paula. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 21, 2017 | 11:10 p.m.

There were no problems of rust or timing issues in Bishop Diego’s football play after its bye week.

Bishop Diego came out strong from start and rolled to a 65-0 rout over Santa Paula in the Tri-Valley League opener on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

Will Goodwin returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Cardinals had five picks and a fumble recovery in posting their third straight shutout — they've outscored the three opponents 177-0.

Bishop (8-0, 1-0) had 28 points in the first quarter, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams, and led 49-0 at halftime. 

The game was played with a running clock in the second half. 

“The first quarter I thought we were pretty flawless in terms of contributions being made by the different aspects,” Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford said. “We had a special teams touchdown, the offense scored and the defense scored as well.”

Bishop’s first score came on a 53-yard punt return by Isaiah Veal.  The second score was an 18-yard run by John Harris after the defense recorded its second three-and-out series.

On Santa Paula’s third series, Goodwin picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 4:16 left in the period. 

Kicker Jack Lackhurst was 8 for 8 on extra points in the game.

Quarterback Jake Engel found Veal on a short pass and the speedster turned it into a 45-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 at 1:56 of the quarter. 

Santa Paula (4-4, 0-1) finally crossed midfield on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Cancino to Carlos Gomez. But on the next play, Goodwin picked off his second pass and ran it back 75 yards for a 35-0 lead in the second quarter.

Dylan Streett snared the first of his two interceptions on the Santa Paula’s next possession.

“Those guys, we were joking with them during the walk through about turnovers,” Crawford said.  “I had them count up how many interceptions we’ve had. They had a little debate about that and I turnaround and say: ‘Let’s make sure we get three tomorrow night.’

“So, I was getting reminded every single time they had an interception … they would come over and tell me. So they can obviously count. And, they know we had some other opportunities, so we still have some things we need to work on.”

Crawford was pleased how the defense performed.

“I thought our defense set the tone pretty much the entire night with respect to field position and turnovers,” he said. “As one of our coaches said: ‘If you can shut the opponent out and put points on the board with your defense, you’re likely doing a pretty good job.’ We’ll take that.”

If the Bishop Diego defense wasn’t tough enough for Santa Paula, it had Harris to deal with. He rushed for 127 yards on just seven carries and scored twice. 

Harris now has 1,190 yards on the season and is approaching the 4,000 mark for his career.

Also scoring for Bishop were Streett on a 30-yard pass from Engel, Veal on a 21-yard run and Adrian Sorocco on a 7-yard run. 

The defense added another scored with a safety, tackling Santa Paula’s punter in the end zone after a high snap.

Crawford felt good his team came off the bye week in fine form.

“You always worry you might be a little rusty, especially when you’re winning,” he said. “You don’t necessarily want to take any weeks off because you start worrying about the momentum we have and how’s that going to continue if we we’re taking too many days off.

“I thought our guys came out and didn’t skip a beat from the last contest. I thought we looked pretty fast and we looked pretty fresh.”

Bishop Diego travels to Nordhoff on Friday.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

There were no problems of rust or timing issues in Bishop Diego’s football play after its bye week.

Bishop Diego came out strong from start and rolled to a 65-0 rout over Santa Paula in the Tri-Valley League opener on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

Will Goodwin returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Cardinals had five picks and a fumble recovery in posting their third straight shutout — they've outscored the three opponents 177-0.

Bishop (8-0, 1-0) had 28 points in the first quarter, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams, and led 49-0 at halftime. 

The game was played with a running clock in the second half. 

“The first quarter I thought we were pretty flawless in terms of contributions being made by the different aspects,” Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford said. “We had a special teams touchdown, the offense scored and the defense scored as well.”

Bishop’s first score came on a 53-yard punt return by Isaiah Veal.  The second score was an 18-yard run by John Harris after the defense recorded its second three-and-out series.

On Santa Paula’s third series, Goodwin picked off a pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 4:16 left in the period. 

Kicker Jack Lackhurst was 8 for 8 on extra points in the game.

Quarterback Jake Engel found Veal on a short pass and the speedster turned it into a 45-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 at 1:56 of the quarter. 

Santa Paula (4-4, 0-1) finally crossed midfield on an 11-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Cancino to Carlos Gomez. But on the next play, Goodwin picked off his second pass and ran it back 75 yards for a 35-0 lead in the second quarter.

Dylan Streett snared the first of his two interceptions on the Santa Paula’s next possession.

“Those guys, we were joking with them during the walk through about turnovers,” Crawford said.  “I had them count up how many interceptions we’ve had. They had a little debate about that and I turnaround and say: ‘Let’s make sure we get three tomorrow night.’

“So, I was getting reminded every single time they had an interception … they would come over and tell me. So they can obviously count. And, they know we had some other opportunities, so we still have some things we need to work on.”

Crawford was pleased how the defense performed.

“I thought our defense set the tone pretty much the entire night with respect to field position and turnovers,” he said. “As one of our coaches said: ‘If you can shut the opponent out and put points on the board with your defense, you’re likely doing a pretty good job.’ We’ll take that.”

If the Bishop Diego defense wasn’t tough enough for Santa Paula, it had Harris to deal with. He rushed for 127 yards on just seven carries and scored twice. 

Harris now has 1,190 yards on the season and is approaching the 4,000 mark for his career.

Also scoring for Bishop were Streett on a 30-yard pass from Engel, Veal on a 21-yard run and Adrian Sorocco on a 7-yard run. 

The defense added another scored with a safety, tackling Santa Paula’s punter in the end zone after a high snap.

Crawford felt good his team came off the bye week in fine form.

“You always worry you might be a little rusty, especially when you’re winning,” he said. “You don’t necessarily want to take any weeks off because you start worrying about the momentum we have and how’s that going to continue if we we’re taking too many days off.

“I thought our guys came out and didn’t skip a beat from the last contest. I thought we looked pretty fast and we looked pretty fresh.”

Bishop Diego travels to Nordhoff on Friday.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 