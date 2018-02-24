Bishop Diego Loses Baseball Season Opener

Bishop Diego opened its baseball season with an 8-6 loss at Lompoc on Saturday.
The game marked the coaching debut of Nick Katzenstein at Bishop.
Sophomore Hamilton Finebrock went 2 for 3, wth two runs scored and a stolen base.
Senior Will Goodwin started on the mound for the Cardinals and was relieved by Gabe Arteaga.
