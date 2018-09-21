Bishop Diego Loses on Games Against Santa Clara

Tennis

Bishop Diego was beaten by Santa Clara on total games after the teams tied 9-9 in sets in a Frontier League girls tennis match opener on Thursday, The Saints prevailed 64-58.

Bishop No, 1 singles Helena Insua dominated with three 6-0 set wins

"Helena makes the game of tennis look easy," coach Natlee Hapeman said. "She has been working her placement and it really showed today. Her serve is strong and also placed well."

The No. 1 doubles team of Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward finished with 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 wins.

"They are also working on placement and each has a shot down their respective lines that is hard to hit," said Hapeman.

No. 2 doubles of Monica Carranza and Lilly Sepulveda swept 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.