Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego Names James Coronado as Boys Basketball Coach

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 9, 2016 | 5:42 p.m.

James Coronado, the Bishop Diego assistant boys basketball coach the past two years, was promoted to the head coaching Bishoposition on Monday, Athletic Director Dan Peeters announced.

Coronado served as the head freshmen/sophomore boys basketball coach at Santa Barbara High from 2011-2014 and spent the last two years at Bishop as an assistant for Jeff Koval, who stepped down as varsity head coach in March. Coronado has also served as the director and head coach of the Franklin Eagles Club Basketball Program since 2003.

He takes over a program that will return the majority of its players. The Cardinals were comprised primarily of juniors and sophomores last season.

Coronado—who teaches 5th grade at Franklin Elementary—brings more than 15 years of classroom teaching experience to the Bishop community.

Coronado and his wife, Patty, also run a local non-profit organization called TGOP.  Now in its eighth year, the organization is structured to help and inspire Santa Barbara at-risk youth to be the best they can be in both life and sports. He was recognized in 2012 by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table as the recipient of the Russ Hargreaves Memorial Award for his leadership and his role in maintaining quality sports programs.

Coronado earned his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education from Antioch University and holds a California Clear Teaching Credential.

“I am thrilled to have such an accomplished coach and community leader directing our basketball program," said Peeters.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

