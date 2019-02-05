Bishop Diego Names Keely Stevenson as Boys’ Volleyball Coach

Boys Volleyball

Keely Stevenson, a former UCSB volleyball player, has been named the head coach for the boys volleyball team at Bishop Diego, athletic director Dan Peeters announced.

Stevenson served as an assistant coach for the girls volleyball team at Bishop in 2016. She is currently the player development director for the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club.

Stevenson played NCAA Division 1 volleyball at Northern Arizona University (2010) and was among the Big Sky Conference leaders in service aces as a freshman. She transferred to El Camino College (2011-12), where she started at libero and led her team to the state tournament. She finished the last two years of her collegiate career at UCSB (2013-15).

Stevenson attended El Segundo High and was named the Pioneer League's defensive player of the year in her senior season.

“I am thrilled to have Keely leading our boys' program this year," Peeters said. "Her energy, enthusiasm and passion for volleyball will ensure the boys reach their potential."

The boys volleyball season opens for the Cardinals on March 5 at Carpinteria.