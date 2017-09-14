Bishop Diego Narrowly Falls to Fillmore

Golf

The Bishop Diego girls golf team fell to Fillmore 277-273 on Thursday at Elkins Ranch Golf Course in a non-league matchup on Thursday.

Sophomores Grace Hay (+1) and Marisa Mancinelli (+3) each performed well on the par-36 course.

"Grace continues to play well and light up the course, Marisa stepped up her game today and had her best outing this season," explained Bishop Diego head coach Mike Cano. "Haley Hoidal and Vianne Martinez are making steady improvements each time out on the course that are great contributions to the team."

The Cardinals host La Reina on Thursday at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course.

