Bishop Diego No. 1 in CIF-SS Football; Lompoc, Santa Barbara Break Into Top 10

Football

Bishop Diego is ranked No. 1 in this week's CIF-SS Division 4 football poll, while two local schools broke into the top 10 in their respective divisions after winning Week Zero games.

The Cardinals, elevated to Division 4 after winning the Division 6 title last season, rolled to a 42-0 win over Cabrillo. Senior quarterback Jake Engel fired four touchdown passes in the first 12 minutes of the game.

Bishop faces St. Bonaventure on Friday at Ventura College in a battle of Division 4 teams.

Lompoc, which plays in the highest division of any team in the area, was ranked third in Division 10 after its 48-28 win at Simi Valley last week.

The Braves hit the long road again, playing at perennial power St. Paul in Santa Fe Springs.

Santa Barbara, which opened with a 42-14 win at Buena, is ninth in the Division 7 poll, just behind Santa Ynez, which fell 17-14 at Nipomo in its opener.

The Dons play their home opener against Ventura at SBCC on Friday while No. 8 Santa Ynez hosts Carpinteria.

The CIF-SS football polls with local teams:

DIVISION 3

1 Cajon

2 Roosevelt

3 Santiago/Corona

4 Paraclete

5 Moorpark

6 Murrieta Mesa

7 Hart

8 Capistrano Valley

9 El Toro

10 Lompoc

DIVISION 4

1 Bishop Diego

2 Paramount

3 Oak Hills

4 Camarillo

5 Villa Park

6 Yucaipa

7 Crespi

8 El Modena

9 Grace Brethren

10 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 7

1 Pacifica/Garden Grove

2 San Jacinto

3 Valencia/Placentia

4 Millikan

5 Grand Terrace

6 Northview

7 Warren

8 Santa Ynez

9 Santa Barbara

10 Crescenta Valley