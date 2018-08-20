Bishop Diego No. 1 in CIF-SS Football; Lompoc, Santa Barbara Break Into Top 10

Bishop Diego is ranked No. 1 in this week's CIF-SS Division 4 football poll, while two local schools broke into the top 10 in their respective divisions after winning Week Zero games.
The Cardinals, elevated to Division 4 after winning the Division 6 title last season, rolled to a 42-0 win over Cabrillo. Senior quarterback Jake Engel fired four touchdown passes in the first 12 minutes of the game.
Bishop faces St. Bonaventure on Friday at Ventura College in a battle of Division 4 teams.
Lompoc, which plays in the highest division of any team in the area, was ranked third in Division 10 after its 48-28 win at Simi Valley last week.
The Braves hit the long road again, playing at perennial power St. Paul in Santa Fe Springs.
Santa Barbara, which opened with a 42-14 win at Buena, is ninth in the Division 7 poll, just behind Santa Ynez, which fell 17-14 at Nipomo in its opener.
The Dons play their home opener against Ventura at SBCC on Friday while No. 8 Santa Ynez hosts Carpinteria.
The CIF-SS football polls with local teams:
DIVISION 3
1 Cajon
2 Roosevelt
3 Santiago/Corona
4 Paraclete
5 Moorpark
6 Murrieta Mesa
7 Hart
8 Capistrano Valley
9 El Toro
10 Lompoc
DIVISION 4
1 Bishop Diego
2 Paramount
3 Oak Hills
4 Camarillo
5 Villa Park
6 Yucaipa
7 Crespi
8 El Modena
9 Grace Brethren
10 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 7
1 Pacifica/Garden Grove
2 San Jacinto
3 Valencia/Placentia
4 Millikan
5 Grand Terrace
6 Northview
7 Warren
8 Santa Ynez
9 Santa Barbara
10 Crescenta Valley