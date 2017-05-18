Bishop Diego Offense Erupts in CIF Baseball Playoff Opener, 13-2

Baseball

Bishop Diego banged out 16 hits and romped to a 13-2 win over Lennox Academy in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 7 baseball playoff game on Thursday at Culver Park in Santa Monica.

Will Goodwin pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out 10.

Travis Pierce went 3-for-4, scored two runs and drove in two. Seven Bishop batters had at least two hits. Freshman Daniel Gianinni went 2-4 with three RBI, senior Tyler Green had two hits and two RBI. Goodwin and Gabe Arteaga scored three times each.

“We did a nice job at the plate today with the way we hit," Bishop coach Ralph Molina. "We had some good at bats and did a nice job knocking runs in.

"Will pitched a great game today. He was in command all day.”

The Cardinals advance to the second round and will play Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Diego on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.