Bishop Diego Offense Explodes in Rout of Coastal Christian

Softball

The Bishop Diego softball team hit their stride early in a Thursday matchup with Coastal Christian, putting up 13 runs in the first inning en route to an eventual 23-4 non-league, away victory.

Miranda Alvarez and Haley Hoidal combined to finish a one-hitter for the Cardinals.

Alvarez and Sydney Naour each earned three hits on the day while Kylie Koeper, Julia Gregson, and Nicole Barron each notched two.

The Cardinals face Coastal Christian at home on Tuesday.

