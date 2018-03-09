Bishop Diego Offense Held in Check by Malibu Pitching

Baseball

Will Goodwin pitched a solid game, but Bishop Diego couldn’t provide him with run support in a 4-1 loss against Malibu in a non-league baseball game on Friday.

Goodwin allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter in six innings.

Malibu pitchers held the Cardinals to three hits. Travis Pierce had two of them and reached base on a walk. Daniel Gianinni had the other hit and scored the Bishop run.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.